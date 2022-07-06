The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Southern worth $77,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

SO opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,750. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.