The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

