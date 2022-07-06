The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Walt Disney to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.