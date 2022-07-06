Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1,359.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $545.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

