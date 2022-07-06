TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

