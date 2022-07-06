Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

