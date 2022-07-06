Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.