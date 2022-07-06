Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after acquiring an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.08. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.