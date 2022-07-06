Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

