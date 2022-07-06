Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of EOG opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

