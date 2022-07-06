Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average of $111.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

