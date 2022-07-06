Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Seagen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Seagen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,115,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,751,052 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $176.77 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

