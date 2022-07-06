Trollcoin Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $119,605.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,142.43 or 0.99833757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00044628 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025167 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

