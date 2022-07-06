Truist Financial Corp Acquires 14,013 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $82,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,717 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 46.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

AMAT opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

