Truist Financial Corp Acquires 68,819 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,819 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Digital Realty Trust worth $85,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.26. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

