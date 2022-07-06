Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,148 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of S&P Global worth $131,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $344.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

