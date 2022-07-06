Truist Financial Corp Buys 39,697 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of Restaurant Brands International worth $102,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

