Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,742 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.99% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $86,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,522,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 139,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

