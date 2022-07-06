Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.64% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $136,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

SDY stock opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

