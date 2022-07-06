Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Eaton worth $75,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays cut shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

