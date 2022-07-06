Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Starbucks worth $140,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

