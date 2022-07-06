Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,865 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.58% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $79,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average of $147.96. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.