Truist Financial Corp Has $104.85 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,581 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $104,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

LMT opened at $415.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

