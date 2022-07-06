Truist Financial Corp Has $110.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,762 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.13% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $110,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

