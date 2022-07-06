Truist Financial Corp Has $118.14 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,988 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Cummins worth $118,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

