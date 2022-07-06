Truist Financial Corp Has $97.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 4.31% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $97,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.65 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.58.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

