Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $386,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $346,859,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $505.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.91.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

