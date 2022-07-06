Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Enbridge worth $76,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

