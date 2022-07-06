Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,605 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $85,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after buying an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after buying an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after buying an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

