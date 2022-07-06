Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,505 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.42% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $133,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

