Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,502 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.92% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $125,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 227,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.