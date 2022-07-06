Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Global Payments worth $139,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 57,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.48.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average of $132.69. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

