Truist Financial Corp Sells 126,892 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,892 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.60% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $89,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

IWS stock opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

