Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,956 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,956 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Norfolk Southern worth $78,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.89.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

