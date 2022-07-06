Truist Financial Corp Sells 30,443 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,443 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Corteva worth $122,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $465,952,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corteva by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

