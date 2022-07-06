Truist Financial Corp Sells 359,750 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,750 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $85,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

