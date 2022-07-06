Truist Financial Corp Sells 46,247 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 46,247 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of American Express worth $74,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $139.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.30 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

