Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.96. The company has a market cap of $291.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

