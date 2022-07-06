UBS Group Trims CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price to $246.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $258.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.93.

NASDAQ CME opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

