UMB Bank N A MO Buys 2,004 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

