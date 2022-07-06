UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.11.

NYSE:AJG opened at $166.07 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

