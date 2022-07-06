UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

