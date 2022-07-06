UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 326,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 74,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

