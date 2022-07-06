UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.76.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $199.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

