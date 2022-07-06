UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,955,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 263,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.