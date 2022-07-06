UMB Bank N A MO Has $10.83 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

