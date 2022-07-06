UMB Bank N A MO Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

