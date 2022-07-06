UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

