UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 5,284 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

