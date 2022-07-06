UMB Bank N A MO Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2,533.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 162,562 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

